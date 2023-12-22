Week 16 Fantasy Football Defense Rankings

The Philadelphia Eagles' once-proud defense has been getting humbled of late. Three straight losses, with each opponent surpassing the 20-point threshold (and that's not including the 34 points allowed to Buffalo in Week 12). As such, the team's fantasy D/ST hasn't exactly been lighting it up for fantasy managers.

That could change, however, when the Eagles take on the Giants in Week 16. The Giants offense has had some moments with Tommy DeVito, but all that came to a crashing halt against the Saints' stout front seven in Week 15.

Now imagine what the Eagles' front seven will do to them.

See how the Eagles and the rest of the defenses stack up in our rankings below:

