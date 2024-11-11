Week 10 instant takeaways: Steelers have swagger, Eagles & Cardinals on the rise | Inside Coverage

Subscribe to Inside Coverage

Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab join forces to give their instant reactions and takeaways from every game of the Week 10 Sunday slate. The duo kick things off by reacting to the highlight games from the weekend, including a gritty Detroit Lions W in Houston, Russell Wilson leading the Pittsburgh Steelers to a huge win and the Kansas City Chiefs dabbling in black magic once again to get a last-second win at home against the Denver Broncos.

Later, Fitz and Frank go game-by-game and give their takeaways from the other Week 10 games, as the duo discuss the New York Giants reaching a new low, Joe Flacco and Sam Darnold regressing, the Marquez Valdez-Scantling legacy game, the Arizona Cardinals and Philadelphia Eagles demanding more respect, the Caleb Williams fiasco and much more before giving their picks for the Monday night matchup between the Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Rams.

(4:20) Detroit Lions @ Houston Texans

(12:00) Pittsburgh Steelers @ Washington Commanders

(20:35) Denver Broncos @ Kansas City Chiefs

(29:30) New York Giants @ Carolina Panthers

(34:55) New England Patriots @ Chicago Bears

(39:15) Buffalo Bills @ Indianapolis Colts

(42:50) Atlanta Falcons @ New Orleans Saints

(44:55) San Francisco 49ers @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

(48:00) New York Jets @ Arizona Cardinals

(52:30) Tennessee Titans @ Los Angeles Chargers

(54:15) Philadelphia Eagles @ Dallas Cowboys

(56:45) Minnesota Vikings @ Jacksonville Jaguars

(1:02:50) Miami Dolphins @ Los Angeles Rams preview

