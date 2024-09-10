Week 1 mild, medium & spicy takeaways: Bo Nix, Commanders, Kirk Cousins | Football 301

Subscribe to Football 301

Nate Tice is joined by Matt Harmon to get some takes of both mild and spicy variety off their chest as they give their thoughts on Week 1 of NFL action. The duo go back and forth spouting their takes on Jordan Mason, the New England Patriots offense, the return of Mike Zimmer, Kirk Cousins, Joe Mixon, the New Orleans Saints offense, Bo Nix, Antonio Pierce, Dan Quinn, the Jacksonville Jaguars defense and much more.

(5:15) New York Jets @ San Francisco 49ers

(9:45) Green Bay Packers @ Philadelphia Eagles

(14:25) Pittsburgh Steelers @ Atlanta Falcons

(19:00) Arizona Cardinals @ Buffalo Bills

(24:45) Tennessee Titans @ Chicago Bears

(28:40) Minnesota Vikings @ New York Giants

(34:45) New England Patriots @ Cincinnati Bengals

(39:30) Carolina Panthers @ New Orleans Saints

(43:30) Houston Texans @ Indianapolis Colts

(48:15) Las Vegas Raiders @ Los Angeles Chargers

(52:15) Jacksonville Jaguars @ Miami Dolphins

(56:55) Dallas Cowboys @ Cleveland Browns

(1:02:15) Denver Broncos @ Seattle Seahawks

(1:06:15) Washington Commanders @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

(1:12:15) Los Angeles Rams @ Detroit Lions

