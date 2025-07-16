Water buffaloes kill farmer after he becomes trapped in their enclosure

(JONES, OK) -- A farmer in Oklahoma has been killed by two water buffaloes after becoming trapped inside their enclosure, police said.

The incident occurred on Friday evening in Jones, Oklahoma, at approximately 8:35 p.m. when officers from the Jones Police Department and the Jones Fire Department responded to an emergency call regarding an individual who had been attacked by two water buffalo at a farm located at 7501 North Henney Road, officials said.

“Upon arrival, first responders were initially unable to reach the victim due to the aggressive behavior of the animals,” said the Jones Police Department in a statement on social media released on Monday. “One water buffalo was immediately dispatched to allow safe access to the scene.”

But when responders gained entry to the enclosure, they discovered that the victim, named as Bradley McMichael, had sustained “multiple deep lacerations that proved to be fatal,” officials said.

“While investigators were processing the scene, a second water buffalo became increasing agitated and posed a threat to emergency personnel,” police said. “For the safety of those on site, the second animal was also dispatched. Evidence gathered at the scene confirmed that the water buffaloes were responsible for Mr. McMichael’s fatal injuries.”

Police discovered during the investigation that McMichael had purchased the two water buffaloes just the day before at a livestock auction and that it is believed he became trapped inside their enclosure while tending to the animal, according to the Jones Police Department.

The office of the chief medical examiner subsequently took custody of McMichael and transported him to their facility for further examination.

The investigation is currently ongoing.

