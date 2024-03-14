Watch live: SpaceX attempts to launch Starship rocket for 3rd time

SpaceX is attempting to launch a historic orbital test flight of its Starship rocket on Thursday from its Starbase facility in Boca Chica, Texas.

The company, which was founded by Elon Musk, said it is targeting 9:10 a.m. ET for the launch, and that there is a 110-minute window for takeoff.

The launch was initially scheduled for 8:30 a.m. ET, but was pushed back “to give boats time to clear the keep out area.”

This will be the third launch attempt for SpaceX's Starship, following two previous unsuccessful attempts. The last one — in November — ended in an explosion over the Gulf of Mexico .

Yahoo News will be streaming the launch here.