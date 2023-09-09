Virginia RB Mike Hollins scores first TD since he was wounded in November shooting

Virginia running back Mike Hollins scored a touchdown during the first half of the Cavaliers’ game against James Madison on Saturday.

It’s Hollins’ first TD since he was wounded in an on-campus shooting in November that killed three of his teammates. It also came on the same day that Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry were honored by Virginia ahead of its first home game since the shooting.

Hollins’ TD came on his second carry of the game. He scored from four yards out to cut James Madison’s lead to a field goal with 1:02 before halftime.

300 days later, Mike Hollins not only takes the field but scores a touchdown to pull UVA within 3!



Hollins opened the season as Virginia’s No. 2 running back after he was shot in the abdomen following a field trip. He was one of two people wounded in the shooting allegedly committed by former walk-on football player Christopher Darnell Jones.

Hollins led Virginia out of the tunnel ahead of its Week 1 game against Tennessee and had three carries for minus-7 yards. He also led the team out of the tunnel on Saturday.

Virginia’s tributes to Chandler, Davis and Perry

Virginia played a pregame tribute video narrated by Samuel L. Jackson in honor of Chandler, Davis and Perry and their families were recognized on the field. The school also unveiled two memorials at the stadium for the three players. Their jersey numbers — Nos. 1, 15 and 41 — are displayed on the south end of the stadium and they are also recognized on plaques in the Legends Walk at Scott Stadium.

The school canceled its final two games of the 2022 season after the shooting. Joes is facing charges of aggravated murder and would face life in prison if he is convicted.