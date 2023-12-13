Virginia elementary school students receive medical attention after ingesting fentanyl-laced gummy bears

AMHERST, Va. — Several Virginia elementary school students needed medical attention Tuesday after eating gummy bears laced with what authorities said was fentanyl.

The Amherst County Sheriff's Office said seven children at Central Elementary School in Amherst, Virginia, "experienced a reaction to ingesting gummy bears" while at school.

School administrators immediately notified emergency services of the incident, according to Amherst County Public Schools.

The Amherst County Sheriff's Office later tested the gummy bears, and the results came back positive for fentanyl.

Five of the students had to receive medical attention. EMS transported two students for medical attention, and three students were driven by their parents, the sheriff’s office said.

According to the Amherst County Public Schools superintendent’s office, they “confirmed that the bag was brought from home by a student.”

"We will work with the Sheriff's Office as they continue their investigation," read a statement the office released Tuesday night. "The families of the students have been notified of the results. We will provide another update as more information becomes available."

The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the incident.

