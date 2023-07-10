Victor Wembanyama scores 27 points with 12 rebounds in 2nd NBA Summer League game

Victor Wembanyama made a much bigger impact on Sunday's game, his second of NBA Summer League, than he did during his debut on Friday night. The No. 1 overall draft pick scored 27 points on 9-of-14 shooting with 12 rebounds and three blocks as the San Antonio Spurs fell 85-80 to the Scoot Henderson-less Portland Trail Blazers at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.

The Spurs rookie dazzled during Sunday's game after a lackluster performance in his debut. He showed off all of the skills that wowed NBA scouts and fans in the lead-up to the 2023 NBA Draft where he was the consensus top pick for a full year.

Whether Wembanyama will continue to play in Summer League is yet to be seen. The Spurs' next game is Tuesday against the Washington Wizards (10:30 p.m. ET, NBA TV).

Recap of Victor Wembanyama's 2nd NBA Summer League game