Victor Vector Week 14: The rookie sensation has an all-time rough night defensively

Welcome to the Victor Wembanyama experience. Come one, come all, for there is a 7-foot-4 Frenchman who can nutmeg you off the bounce, block your 3-pointers, step back from 3, put back his own stepback in two steps and dunk on you from a standstill outside the restricted area. Behold the human cheat code.

Here, we track the San Antonio Spurs rookie's bi-weekly progress relative to the most anticipated prospects of the past 50 years, using Yahoo Sports' own default fantasy basketball settings to rank their production.

But first a few words ...

Might Wembanyama be the best player ever to allow a 70-point night as a primary defender?

Nobody on the Spurs spent more time on Joel Embiid in their showdown last week, when the reigning NBA MVP scored 24 of his 70 points in 5:45 opposite Wembanyama in the Philadelphia 76ers' 133-123 win, per the league's tracking data. Embiid gave another 22 points to Jeremy Sochan and 21 points to Zach Collins.

Which is wild, since Wembanyama deserves consideration on your Defensive Player of the Year ballot. His 3.1 blocks per game lead the league, and opponents are shooting 6.3% worse than their season averages against him — second only to Embiid among all defenders who contest at least 10 shots per game. San Antonio performs like a top-10 defense with Wembanyana on the court and a bottom-two unit without him.

That is a point in Embiid's favor when we discuss the greatest scoring performances in history. He scored 70 points on 41 shots in 37 minutes against a team anchored by a 7-foot-4 athletic marvel who is changing the geometry of the game. Of course, Wembanyama is giving up 70 pounds to Embiid, but force is a skill.

Wilt Chamberlain's 100-point game came opposite backup second-year center Darrall Imhoff, who fouled out, and rookie big man Cleveland Buckner, whose career lasted 11 more games. Imhoff made his lone All-Star appearance five years later in 1967. We will not wait so long for Wembanyama's first All-Star showing.

Chamberlain also gave 70-plus points to the likes of Ray Felix, Paul Hogue and Leroy Ellis. He scored 73 against a rookie Walt Bellamy, who enjoyed a Hall of Fame career. Chamberlain also dropped 70 against a 34-year-old Dolph Schayes, who was 28 games from retirement. In name only, Schayes — a 12-time All-NBA honoree and member of the NBA's 75th anniversary team — is the best player to spot someone 70.

But, again, Wembanyama is a potential paradigm-shifting NBA presence.

The only other defenders of 70-point scorers who come close to them are Willie Naulls, who was in the prime of his four-time All-Star career when Elgin Baylor scored a then-record 71 points on him in 1960, and a rookie Jaylen Brown, who drew the assignment for Devin Booker's 70-point game in the absence of Avery Bradley. That game was extremely weird, though, since Booker scored 28 of his 70 points in garbage time of a blowout loss. The Phoenix Suns were force-feeding him the ball against Jonas Jerebko and Co.

Luka Doncic scored 38 of his 73 points against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday opposite Saddiq Bey and Jalen Johnson. When Donovan Mitchell and Damian Lillard each dropped 71 points last year, Ayo Dosunmu and Daishen Nix were their most common defenders, respectively. Tracking data is not available for Kobe Bryant's 81-point game, David Thompson's 73-point night and David Robinson's 71-point outing, but Jalen Rose, Chris Ford and Elmore Spencer respectively drew starting assignments. Not quite a murderer's row.

So, yeah, if Wembanyama reaches the heights we expect him to, he might become the best player ever to give up a 70-point night, which is not exactly the kind of distinction he would have liked as a rookie center.

We will find out if it all comes out in the wash. That is what the tracker is for. Before we get started, a key:

Season averages: Points (FG%/3P%/FT%), rebounds, assists (turnovers), steals, blocks

Advanced: Player efficiency rating, true-shooting percentage, win shares per 48, box plus-minus

Through X games (record): Total PTS-REB-AST-STL-BLK, TO (FGA-FGM, 3PA-3PM, FTA-FTM)

Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week X): Default season settings

Without further ado, the Victor Vector rankings: Week 1 (16th) • Week 2 (6th) • Week 3 (6th) • Week 4 (5th) • Week 5 (3rd) • Week 6 (4th) • Week 7 (4th) • Week 8 (4th) • Week 9 (5th) • Week 10 (6th) • Week 12 (4th) • Week 14 ...

20. Grant Hill, Detroit Pistons

1994-95 (70 games): 19.9 PTS (48/15/73), 6.4 REB, 5 AST (2.9 TO), 1.8 STL, 0.9 BLK

Advanced rookie statistics: 19 PER, 54.1 TS%, .097 WS/48, 2.0 BPM

Through 46 games (17-29): 627-175-145-62-36, 91 TO (219-469 FG, 3-19 3P, 186-245 FT)

Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 14): 997.2

19. Kevin Durant, Seattle SuperSonics

2007-08 (80 games): 20.3 PTS (43/29/87), 4.4 REB, 2.4 AST (2.9 TO), 1.0 STL, 0.9 BLK

Advanced rookie statistics: 15.8 PER, 51.9 TS%, .040 WS/48, -0.1 BPM

Through 46 games (11-35): 882-187-99-40-48, 132 TO (316-781 FG, 46-164 3P, 204-235 FT)

Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 14): 1,049.8

18. Isiah Thomas, Detroit Pistons

1981-82 (72 games): 17 PTS (42/29/70), 7.8 AST (4.2 TO), 2.9 REB, 2.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

Advanced rookie statistics: 14.5 PER, 48.7 TS%, .046 WS/48, -0.8 BPM

Through 46 games (20-26): 715-118-326-86*-8*, 172* TO (258-617 FG, 6-33* 3P, 193-275 FT)

Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 14): 1,109.6

(*Some game-to-game statistics unavailable. Estimates based on season averages.)

17. Yao Ming, Houston Rockets

2002-03 (82 games): 13.5 PTS (50/50/81), 8.2 REB, 1.8 BLK, 1.7 AST (2.1 TO), 0.4 STL

Advanced rookie statistics: 20.6 PER, 57.0 TS%, .176 WS/48, 2.2 BPM

Through 46 games (26-20): 596-374-71-13-92, 90 TO (219-414 FG, 0-0 3P, 158-206 FT)

Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 14): 1,172.2

16. Patrick Ewing, New York Knicks

1985-86 (50 games): 20 PTS (47/0/74), 9 REB, 2.1 BLK, 2.0 AST (3.4 TO), 1.1 STL

Advanced rookie statistics: 17.4 PER, 52.6 TS%, .084 WS/48, 1.1 BPM

Through 46 games (16-30): 889-385-93-44-93, 149 TO (345-701 FG, 0-3 3P, 199-271 FT)

Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 14): 1,346.3

15. LeBron James, Cleveland Cavaliers

2003-04 (79 games): 20.9 PTS (42/29/75), 5.9 AST (3.5 TO), 5.5 REB, 1.6 STL, 0.7 BLK

Advanced rookie statistics: 18.3 PER, 48.8 TS%, .078 WS/48, 1.7 BPM

Through 46 games (17-29): 879-252-256-65-29, 164 TO (336-818 FG, 38-141 3P, 169-224 FT)

Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 14): 1,366.4

14. Allen Iverson, Philadelphia 76ers

1996-97 (76 games): 23.5 PTS (42/34/70), 7.5 AST (4.4 TO), 4.1 REB, 2.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

Advanced rookie statistics: 18 PER, 51.3 TS%, .065 WS/48, 0.9 BPM

Through 46 games (12-34): 941-174-291-93-16, 194 TO (321-791 FG, 83-255 3P, 216-316 FT)

Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 14): 1,445.55

13. Magic Johnson, Los Angeles Lakers

1979-80 (77 games): 18 PTS (53/23/81), 7.7 REB, 7.3 AST, 2.4 STL (4.0 TO), 0.5 BLK

Advanced rookie statistics: 20.6 PER, 60.2 TS%, .180 WS/48, 4.8 BPM

Through 46 games (31-15): 806-279-320-98-16, 164 TO (289-546 FG, 2-12 3P, 226-273 FT)

Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 14): 1,546.05

12. Luka Dončić, Dallas Mavericks

2018-19 (72 games): 21.2 PTS (43/33/71), 7.8 REB, 6 AST (3.4 TO), 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

Advanced rookie statistics: 19.6 PER, 54.5 TS%, .101 WS/48, 3.9 BPM

Through 46 games (20-26): 899-305-236-52-12, 144 TO (296-689 FG, 108-295 3P, 199-272 FT)

Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 14): 1,587.95

11. Tim Duncan, San Antonio Spurs

1997-98 (82 games): 21.1 PTS (55/0/66), 11.9 REB, 2.7 AST (3.4 TO), 2.5 B LK, 0.7 STL

Advanced rookie statistics: 22.6 PER, 57.7 TS%, .192 WS/48, 4.6 BPM

Through 46 games (32-14): 825-528-115-29-112, 149 TO (347-621 FG, 0-5 3P, 131-226 FT)

Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 14): 1,588.55

10. Hakeem Olajuwon, Houston Rockets

1984-85 (82 games): 20.6 PTS (54/0/61), 11.9 REB, 2.7 BLK, 1.4 AST (2.9 TO), 1.2 STL

Advanced rookie statistics: 21.1 PER, 56.4 TS%, .168 WS/48, 2.1 BPM

Through 46 games (26-20): 945-532-65-54-108, 142 TO (374-693 FG, 0-0 3P, 197-321 FT)

Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 14): 1,620.9

9. Chris Paul, New Orleans Hornets

2005-06 (78 games): 16.1 PTS (43/28/85), 7.8 AST (2.3 TO), 5.1 REB, 2.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

Advanced rookie statistics: 22.1 PER, 54.6 TS%, .178 WS/48, 5.2 BPM

Through 46 games (24-22): 746-254-345-100-3, 109 TO (244-559 FG, 28-100 3P, 230-278 FT)

Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 14): 1,632.95

8. Blake Griffin, Los Angeles Clippers

2010-11 (82 games): 22.5 PTS (51/29/64), 12.1 REB, 3.8 AST (2.7 TO), 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

Advanced rookie statistics: 21.9 PER, 54.9 TS%, .152 WS/48, 2.6 BPM

Through 46 games (18-28): 1,040-587-161-32-27, 129 TO (395-768 FG, 6-11 3P, 244-397 FT)

Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 14): 1,655.15

7. Dikembe Mutombo, Denver Nuggets

1991-92 (71 games): 16.6 PTS (49/0/64), 12.3 REB, 3 BLK, 2 AST (3.5 TO), 0.6 STL

Advanced rookie statistics: 16.5 PER, 54.0 TS%, .086 WS/48, 0.0 BPM

Through 46 games (17-29): 878-613-107-31-125, 175 TO (321-637 FG, 0-0 3P, 236-364 FT)

Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 14): 1,687.85

6. Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs

2023-24 (28 games): 20.5 PTS (47/31/80), 10.1 REB, 3.1 AST (3.4 TO), 1.1 STL, 3.1 BLK

Advanced rookie statistics: 21.7 PER, 55.8 TS%, .054 WS/48, 2.5 BPM

Through 46 games (10-36): 821-404-122-44-125, 134 TO (302-650 FG, 61-200 3P, 156-195 FT)

Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 14): 1,701.75

5. Larry Bird, Boston Celtics

1979-80 (82 games): 21.3 PTS (47/41/84), 10.4 REB, 4.5 AST (3.2 TO), 1.7 STL, 0.6 BLK

Advanced rookie statistics: 20.5 PER, 53.8 TS%, .182 WS/48, 4.5 BPM

Through 46 games (34-12): 871-483-193-91-35, 155 TO (352-730 FG, 21-56 3P, 146-178 FT)

Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 14): 1,713

4. Ralph Sampson, Houston Rockets

1983-84 (82 games): 21 PTS (52/25/66), 11.1 REB, 2.4 BLK, 2 AST (3.6 TO), 0.9 STL

Advanced rookie statistics: 20.1 PER, 55.1 TS%, .108 WS/48, 0.9 BPM

Through 46 games (20-26): 999-560-99-38-120, 151 TO (417-784 FG, 1-3 3P, 164-263 FT)

Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 14): 1,743.45

3. Michael Jordan, Chicago Bulls

1984-85 (82 games): 28.2 PTS (52/17/85), 6.5 REB, 5.9 AST (3.5 TO), 2.4 STL, 0.8 BLK

Advanced rookie statistics: 25.8 PER, 59.2 TS%, .213 WS/48, 7.3 BPM

Through 46 games (24-22): 1,250-282-249-108-50, 156 TO (466-898 FG, 4-22 3P, 314-370 FT)

Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 14): 1,818.4

2. David Robinson, San Antonio Spurs

1989-90 (82 games): 24.3 PTS (53/0/73), 12 REB, 3.9 BLK, 2.0 AST (3.1 TO), 1.7 STL

Advanced rookie statistics: 26.3 PER, 59.7 TS%, .241 WS/48, 6.9 BPM

Through 46 games (32-14): 1,067-542-102-73-148, 142 TO (359-680 FG, 0-0 3P, 349-480 FT)

Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 14): 1,912

1. Shaquille O'Neal, Orlando Magic

1992-93 (81 games): 23.4 PTS (56/0/59), 13.9 REB, 3.5 BLK, 1.9 AST (3.8 TO), 0.7 STL

Advanced rookie statistics: 22.9 PER, 58.4 TS%, .163 WS/48, 3.5 BPM

Through 46 games (23-23): 1,104-653-77-35-183, 187 TO (426-749 FG, 0-2 3P, 252-430 FT)

Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 14): 1,983.95