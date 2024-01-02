Victor Vector: Victor Wembanyama enters new year at No. 6 among top rookies over past 50 years

Welcome to the Victor Wembanyama experience. Come one, come all, for there is a 7-foot-4 Frenchman who can nutmeg you off the bounce, block your 3-pointers, step back from 3, put back his own stepback in two steps and dunk on you from a standstill outside the restricted area. Behold the human cheat code.

Here, we'll track the San Antonio Spurs rookie's weekly progress relative to the most anticipated prospects of the past 50 years, using Yahoo Sports' own default fantasy basketball settings to rank their production.

Before we get started, a key:

Season averages: Points (FG%/3P%/FT%), rebounds, assists (turnovers), steals, blocks

Advanced: Player efficiency rating, true-shooting percentage, win shares per 48, box plus-minus

Through X games (record): Total PTS-REB-AST-STL-BLK, TO (FGA-FGM, 3PA-3PM, FTA-FTM)

Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week X): Default season settings

Without further ado, the Victor Vector rankings: Week 1 (16th) • Week 2 (6th) • Week 3 (6th) • Week 4 (5th) • Week 5 (3rd) • Week 6 (4th) • Week 7 (4th) • Week 8 (4th) • Week 9 (5th) • Week 10 ...

20. Isiah Thomas, Detroit Pistons

1981-82 (72 games): 17 PTS (42/29/70), 7.8 AST (4.2 TO), 2.9 REB, 2.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

Advanced rookie statistics: 14.5 PER, 48.7 TS%, .046 WS/48, -0.8 BPM

Through 32 games (14-18): 474-71-200-57*-5*, 113* TO (168-403 FG, 2-22* 3P, 136-194 FT)

Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 10): 686.65

(*Some game-to-game statistics unavailable. Estimates based on season averages.)

19. Grant Hill, Detroit Pistons

1994-95 (70 games): 19.9 PTS (48/15/73), 6.4 REB, 5 AST (2.9 TO), 1.8 STL, 0.9 BLK

Advanced rookie statistics: 19 PER, 54.1 TS%, .097 WS/48, 2.0 BPM

Through 32 games (10-22): 461-125-106-50-25, 64 TO (158-344 FG, 3-13 3P, 142-181 FT)

Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 10): 745.45

18. Kevin Durant, Seattle SuperSonics

2007-08 (80 games): 20.3 PTS (43/29/87), 4.4 REB, 2.4 AST (2.9 TO), 1.0 STL, 0.9 BLK

Advanced rookie statistics: 15.8 PER, 51.9 TS%, .040 WS/48, -0.1 BPM

Through 32 games (9-23): 619-134-64-29-36, 94 TO (217-530 FG, 38-121 3P, 147-171 FT)

Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 10): 756.75

17. Yao Ming, Houston Rockets

2002-03 (82 games): 13.5 PTS (50/50/81), 8.2 REB, 1.8 BLK, 1.7 AST (2.1 TO), 0.4 STL

Advanced rookie statistics: 20.6 PER, 57.0 TS%, .176 WS/48, 2.2 BPM

Through 32 games (18-14): 417-258-48-9-62, 69 TO (152-276 FG, 0-0 3P, 113-144 FT)

Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 10): 799.3

16. Patrick Ewing, New York Knicks

1985-86 (50 games): 20 PTS (47/0/74), 9 REB, 2.1 BLK, 2.0 AST (3.4 TO), 1.1 STL

Advanced rookie statistics: 17.4 PER, 52.6 TS%, .084 WS/48, 1.1 BPM

Through 32 games (11-21): 548-266-57-30-60, 104 TO (210-442 FG, 0-2 3P, 128-177 FT)

Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 10): 855.35

15. Allen Iverson, Philadelphia 76ers

1996-97 (76 games): 23.5 PTS (42/34/70), 7.5 AST (4.4 TO), 4.1 REB, 2.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

Advanced rookie statistics: 18 PER, 51.3 TS%, .065 WS/48, 0.9 BPM

Through 32 games (8-24): 597-123-181-60-12, 139 TO (201-509 FG, 59-176 3P, 136-207 FT)

Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 10): 912.7

14. Luka Dončić, Dallas Mavericks

2018-19 (72 games): 21.2 PTS (43/33/71), 7.8 REB, 6 AST (3.4 TO), 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

Advanced rookie statistics: 19.6 PER, 54.5 TS%, .101 WS/48, 3.9 BPM

Through 32 games (15-17): 588-206-153-35-10, 105 TO (195-453 FG, 68-187 3P, 130-171 FT)

Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 10): 1,030.9

13. LeBron James, Cleveland Cavaliers

2003-04 (79 games): 20.9 PTS (42/29/75), 5.9 AST (3.5 TO), 5.5 REB, 1.6 STL, 0.7 BLK

Advanced rookie statistics: 18.3 PER, 48.8 TS%, .078 WS/48, 1.7 BPM

Through 32 games (10-22): 647-194-192-49-23, 125 TO (246-576 FG, 32-107 3P, 123-160 FT)

Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 10): 1,050.3

12. Tim Duncan, San Antonio Spurs

1997-98 (82 games): 21.1 PTS (55/0/66), 11.9 REB, 2.7 AST (3.4 TO), 2.5 B LK, 0.7 STL

Advanced rookie statistics: 22.6 PER, 57.7 TS%, .192 WS/48, 4.6 BPM

Through 32 games (21-11): 544-370-65-21-80, 103 TO (232-405 FG, 0-2 3P, 80-152 FT)

Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 10): 1,069.75

11. Hakeem Olajuwon, Houston Rockets

1984-85 (82 games): 20.6 PTS (54/0/61), 11.9 REB, 2.7 BLK, 1.4 AST (2.9 TO), 1.2 STL

Advanced rookie statistics: 21.1 PER, 56.4 TS%, .168 WS/48, 2.1 BPM

Through 32 games (19-13): 636-360-46-35-78, 102 TO (253-482 FG, 0-0 3P, 130-227 FT)

Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 10): 1,080.85

10. Blake Griffin, Los Angeles Clippers

2010-11 (82 games): 22.5 PTS (51/29/64), 12.1 REB, 3.8 AST (2.7 TO), 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

Advanced rookie statistics: 21.9 PER, 54.9 TS%, .152 WS/48, 2.6 BPM

Through 32 games (10-22): 678-398-104-25-20, 89 TO (260-501 FG, 3-5 3P, 155-262 FT)

Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 10): 1,103.05

9. Magic Johnson, Los Angeles Lakers

1979-80 (77 games): 18 PTS (53/23/81), 7.7 REB, 7.3 AST, 2.4 STL (4.0 TO), 0.5 BLK

Advanced rookie statistics: 20.6 PER, 60.2 TS%, .180 WS/48, 4.8 BPM

Through 32 games (22-10): 559-212-223-66-10, 105 TO (204-379 FG, 2-9 3P, 149-181 FT)

Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 10): 1,114.2

8. Michael Jordan, Chicago Bulls

1984-85 (82 games): 28.2 PTS (52/17/85), 6.5 REB, 5.9 AST (3.5 TO), 2.4 STL, 0.8 BLK

Advanced rookie statistics: 25.8 PER, 59.2 TS%, .213 WS/48, 7.3 BPM

Through 32 games (16-16): 818-174-152-75-37, 109 TO (312-623 FG, 2-13 3P, 192-232 FT)

Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 10): 1,147.65

7. Chris Paul, New Orleans Hornets

2005-06 (78 games): 16.1 PTS (43/28/85), 7.8 AST (2.3 TO), 5.1 REB, 2.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

Advanced rookie statistics: 22.1 PER, 54.6 TS%, .178 WS/48, 5.2 BPM

Through 32 games (15-17): 520-184-237-71-1, 73 TO (179-401 FG, 23-75 3P, 139-175 FT)

Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 10): 1,155.3

6. Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs

2023-24 (28 games): 18.9 PTS (44/29/79), 10.3 REB, 3 AST (3.3 TO), 1.3 STL, 3.1 BLK

Advanced rookie statistics: 19.2 PER, 53.2 TS%, .023 WS/48, 0.6 BPM

Through 32 games (5-27): 528-288-83-35-87, 91 TO (196-443 FG, 40-138 3P, 96-121 FT)

Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 10): 1,167.9

5. Dikembe Mutombo, Denver Nuggets

1991-92 (71 games): 16.6 PTS (49/0/64), 12.3 REB, 3 BLK, 2 AST (3.5 TO), 0.6 STL

Advanced rookie statistics: 16.5 PER, 54.0 TS%, .086 WS/48, 0.0 BPM

Through 32 games (13-19): 618-435-65-23-85, 125 TO (228-457 FG, 0-0 3P, 162-241 FT)

Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 10): 1,169.1

4. Larry Bird, Boston Celtics

1979-80 (82 games): 21.3 PTS (47/41/84), 10.4 REB, 4.5 AST (3.2 TO), 1.7 STL, 0.6 BLK

Advanced rookie statistics: 20.5 PER, 53.8 TS%, .182 WS/48, 4.5 BPM

Through 32 games (25-7): 623-339-141-56-22, 108 TO (251-528 FG, 12-35 3P, 109-131 FT)

Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 10): 1,180.15

3. Ralph Sampson, Houston Rockets

1983-84 (82 games): 21 PTS (52/25/66), 11.1 REB, 2.4 BLK, 2 AST (3.6 TO), 0.9 STL

Advanced rookie statistics: 20.1 PER, 55.1 TS%, .108 WS/48, 0.9 BPM

Through 32 games (12-20): 651-390-76-20-90, 105 TO (270-520 FG, 1-3 3P, 110-165 FT)

Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 10): 1,207.75

2. David Robinson, San Antonio Spurs

1989-90 (82 games): 24.3 PTS (53/0/73), 12 REB, 3.9 BLK, 2.0 AST (3.1 TO), 1.7 STL

Advanced rookie statistics: 26.3 PER, 59.7 TS%, .241 WS/48, 6.9 BPM

Through 32 games (23-9): 725-377-60-52-91, 97 TO (246-450 FG, 0-0 3P, 233-331 FT)

Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 10): 1,311.25

1. Shaquille O'Neal, Orlando Magic

1992-93 (81 games): 23.4 PTS (56/0/59), 13.9 REB, 3.5 BLK, 1.9 AST (3.8 TO), 0.7 STL

Advanced rookie statistics: 22.9 PER, 58.4 TS%, .163 WS/48, 3.5 BPM

Through 32 games (16-16): 746-481-56-23-132, 137 TO (286-519 FG, 0-2 3P, 174-301 FT)

Victor Vector Yahoo Fantasy points (through Week 10): 1,398.2