Veterans Affairs employees face retaliation for exposing wrongdoings

Retaliation is on the rise within the Department of Veterans Affairs.

VA employees who expose wrongdoings say they’re being punished, and it’s impacting their ability to earn a living.

Washington Correspondent Samantha Manning says protecting VA whistleblowers isn’t only about ensuring the employees have a safe way to report issues like abuse and fraud, but also making sure the VA is carrying out its responsibilities.

“VA whistleblowers have exposed systemic corruption, widespread medical negligence, and abuse,” Project on Government Oversight Joe Spielberger said.

New findings from the U.S. Government Accountability Office show retaliation claims against employees who speak up, are more than 25% since 2020.

The retaliation can include things like a demotion, reassignment, or even termination.

“It’s going to take a change in culture, time, consistent oversight and meaningful accountability to change from what our legal director Tom defined previously as Death Valley for whistleblowers,” Project on Government Oversight Samantha Feinstein said.

A house subcommittee focused heavily on the discussion of the effectiveness of the VA’s Office of Accountability and Whistleblower Protection (OAWP).

This office was first established under a 2017 law.

“It is broadly accepted that the first few years of OAWP’s existence were an absolute failure,” Representative Jen Kiggans (VA-D) said.

The VA says they have made changes since then.

“We greatly improved the quality of our investigations and recommendations for discipline,” OAWP Bruce Gipe said.

Many of the witnesses argue that more work still needs to be done.

Among the recommended changes, they are calling for more transparency and more independence for the investigators tasked with looking into the claims.

“I think a legislative fix can help ensure that there’s no backsliding into the past,” Feinstein said.

The VA is the second largest federal department with nearly 400,000 employees around the country.

