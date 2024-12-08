Utah football coach Kyle Whittingham issues 2-word message to announce return: 'I'm back'

After Kyle Whittingham raised some doubt as to whether or not he would return to Utah for his 21st season, the Utes' coach made his intentions for 2025 quite clear.

In a memo issued by the Utah football team, Whittingham showed his sense of humor by simply issuing the message, "I'm back."

For those who might be unfamiliar to the reference, Michael Jordan famously announced the end of his retirement and a return to the NBA with a fax sent to media outlets on March 18, 1995. All Jordan wrote in the statement was "I'm back."

(Perhaps the "Swoop Associates" is also a reference to Jordan. It doesn't refer to Utah's apparel contract, which is with Under Armour.)

And instead of using the "-30-" that journalists typically end articles with, Whittingham signified the end of his memo with "-21-," presumably representing the 21st season that he'll coach in Salt Lake City next year.

Utah finished 5–7 this season in its first year playing in the Big 12, only the third losing campaign Whittingham has recorded as head coach.

During 20 full seasons in Salt Lake City, Whittingham has compiled a 167–86 record since taking over for Urban Meyer in 2004. That includes seven seasons with 10-plus wins and 17 seasons with a winning record. In 2008, he coached Utah to a 13–0 season that ended with defeating Alabama in the Sugar Bowl.

Defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley is the designated head coach in waiting and in line to replace Whittingham when he retires.