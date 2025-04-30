USC commit Alijah Arenas released from the hospital after car crash that put him in medically-induced coma

USC commit Alijah Arenas was released from the hospital just days after he was involved in a car crash that resulted in him being put in a medically-induced coma, his family announced.

Arenas — son of NBA great Gilbert Arenas — still has a long way to go before he makes a full recovery, but is "resting comfortably under close watch," per a family statement.

Five-star USC commit Alijah Arenas has been released from the hospital one week after his serious car crash in the Los Angeles area. Statement from the family: pic.twitter.com/5JhCQSaz8c — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 30, 2025

Arenas reportedly crashed into a fire hydrant and hit a tree Thursday after losing control of a Tesla Cybertruck, according to the Los Angeles Times. He was placed in a medically-induced coma due to smoke inhalation. Drugs and alcohol were not suspected in the crash.

Shortly after the crash, Arenas came out of his coma. On Monday, Arenas continued to show strong progress, and was walking and talking. He reportedly sustained no major injuries as a result of the crash.

Arenas — a five-star recruit — was considered one of the best prospects in the 2025 class. He had offers from multiple schools, including Kansas and Kentucky, before committing to USC in January.