US students' reading and math scores at historic lows: 'Devastating trend'

(NEW YORK) -- High school students, especially 12th graders, are reading and learning math and science at historic lows, according to a new report from the National Assessment of Education Progress.

The new report, known as the Nation's Report Card, was released Monday by the National Center for Education Statistics, or NCES, and the Department of Education. It is the first nation's report card to be released since the coronavirus pandemic.

The report shows almost half of high school seniors are now testing below basic levels in math and reading, and approximately 35% are at or above a proficient reading level, while 32% of them had a below "basic" reading proficiency.

By comparison, 37% of high school seniors were reading at or above proficiency in the 2019 report card, and 40% were at or above reading proficiency in 1992.

In math, the report shows only about 22% of 12th graders performing at or above proficiency standards.

The report card also looked at eighth graders and their science ability and found 31% of them were performing at proficient or above proficient standards.

Another key issue the report highlighted was absenteeism, with the number of absent students in schools rising among all age groups since the pandemic.

According to the report card, in 2024, approximately 31% of 12th graders specifically reported missing at least three or more days of school in the previous month, an increase from 2019, when the rate was 26%.

Educators and policymakers say it is critical for parents to stay engaged and regularly check in with students and their teachers about assignments and any absences.

Education Secretary Linda McMahon called the report's findings "devastating" in a statement Tuesday.

"Today's NAEP results confirm a devastating trend: American students are testing at historic lows across all of K-12," McMahon said, adding, "Despite spending billions annually on numerous K-12 programs, the achievement gap is widening, and more high school seniors are performing below the basic benchmark in math and reading than ever before."

The Department of Education has notably been cutting staff and services under McMahon's leadership, including the researchers who produced the new nation's report card. President Donald Trump has also tasked McMahon with dismantling her department altogether and handing control over education agendas to the states.

"Success isn't about how much money we spend, but who controls the money and where that money is invested," she said Tuesday.

Marty West, a professor of education at Harvard University, told ABC News the results are concerning because only a portion of American students are getting the education they deserve.

"What troubles me most about the patterns that we're seeing is that the declines are largest for our lowest-performing students -- those in the bottom quarter of the distribution. Meanwhile, high-scoring students – those at the 90th percentile are doing just about as well as ever," West said. "So, this really highlights the extent with which American schools right now are really only preparing some students for success at the post-secondary level."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.