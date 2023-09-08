US Open Semifinals 2023: How to watch the Alcaraz vs. Medvedev match

The last Grand Slam of the season continues today with the Men's Semifinals, where No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz and No. 3 Daniil Medvedev face off to see who will advance to the US Open Final. Alcaraz heads into the match fresh off an easy victory over No. 12-seed Alexander Zverev 6-3, 6-2, 6-4. Meanwhile, Medvedev advanced over Andrey Rublev in straight sets, 6-4 6-3 6-4 — but the 2021 US Open champion, took two medical breaks during the match due to suffering from the extreme heat on Wednesday. Temperatures reached 93 degrees Fahrenheit during the match. Friday is predicted to reach a high of 88 degrees.

Here’s how you can catch the Alcaraz vs. Medvedev match, plus the rest of the action on the court during the 2023 US Open.

How to watch Carlos Alcaraz's next match in the US Open:

Date: Friday, September 8, 2023

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: Arthur Ashe Stadium

TV channel:ESPN

Streaming: Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, VPN

The Alcaraz vs. Medvedev match will air on ESPN. Notably, the match in Arthur Ashe Stadium will not be livestreamed on ESPN+, so if you want to tune in, you'll either need access to ESPN or a VPN.

How to watch US Open tennis for free (sort of):

While ESPN is a pricey cable channel, US Open coverage will air free in Australia (9Now) and New Zealand (TVNZ+). Even if you're based in the US, you can access free US Open livestream coverage with the help of a VPN.

US Open 2023 full broadcast schedule:

Here is what time US Open matches start, what time you can start streaming them and what channels you’ll need to watch every tennis match.

Friday, September 8

Junior / Wheelchair: 12 p.m. - 9 p.m. (ESPN+)

Men's Doubles Final: 12 p.m. - 2 p.m. (ESPN2)

Men's Singles Semifinals #1: 3 p.m. - 6 p.m. (ESPN / ESPN Deportes / ESPN+)

Men's Singles Semifinals #2: 7 p.m.-10 p.m. (ESPN / ESPN Deportes / ESPN+)

Saturday, September 9

Mixed Doubles Final: 12 p.m. - 2 p.m. (ESPN3)

Junior / Wheelchair: 12 p.m. - 9 p.m. (ESPN+)

Women's Singles Final: 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. (ESPN / ESPN Deportes / ESPN+)

Live at the US Open: 7 p.m. - 8 p.m. (Tennis Channel)

Sunday, September 10

Wheelchair: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m. (ESPN+)

Women's Doubles Final: 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. (ESPN)

Men's Final Preview Show: 3 p.m. - 4 p.m. (ESPN / ESPN Deportes / ESPN+)

Men's Singles Final: 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. (ESPN / ESPN Deportes / ESPN+)

Live at the US Open: 7 p.m. - 8 p.m. (Tennis Channel)

