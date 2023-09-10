US Open men's final live tracker: Novak Djokovic faces Daniil Medvedev in 2021 rematch

The 2023 US Open men's singles final will be a repeat of 2021, with Novak Djokovic looking for a different result against Daniil Medvedev.

The Serbian tennis star, who is already assured of the ATP No. 1 ranking after this tournament, fell to the Russian in the 2021 final at Flushing Meadows. It has been five years since Djokovic last took home the US Open trophy, easily his longest drought among Grand Slams.

That drought has included some atypical ways to miss out on a title. There was an upset (2021) and an injury (2019), yes, but he also missed the tournament in 2022 after not being allowed into the U.S. due to his vaccination status and was infamously disqualified in 2020 for accidentally hitting a line official with a ball in frustration.

Djokovic has shown his usual elite form throughout the tournament, save one wild comeback against countryman Laslo Djere that saw him fall behind 2-0 in sets before roaring back. The 36-year-old reached the final with a sweep of unseeded American Ben Shelton in the semifinal.

Medvedev had the much taller task in the semifinal, taking out top seed Carlos Alcaraz in one of the best performances of his career. Medvedev still has yet to win another Grand Slam since beating Djokovic in 2021, but winning major title No. 2 with another win over one of the greatest players ever would be sweet.

A win for Djokovic would give him a record-extending 24th Grand Slam title.

Follow along as Yahoo Sports keeps you up to date on all the action during Sunday afternoon's match between Djokovic and Medvedev.