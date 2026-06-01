US cruise passenger quarantining for hantavirus says he will remain in Nebraska for full 42 days

(NEW YORK) -- An American cruise ship passenger who has been quarantining at a Nebraska facility after being exposed to hantavirus said he plans to remain there for the full 42 days.

Jake Rosmarin, who is from Boston, has been at Nebraska's National Quarantine Unit since May 11. He said staying the full six weeks is the best way to keep his loved ones safe.

"I have been traumatized by this whole experience. I'm afraid to leave this room until I know that the chance of me getting sick is 0%," he told ABC News. "I want to know when I leave that the chances of me risking other people, my family, friends, the general public, I want know that my risk isn't minimal. I want that also to be 0%."

Not all of the 18 Americans who were sent to the facility are staying the full 42 days, which was recommended by health officials.

The incubation period -- or the time that passes between exposure and when the first symptoms appear -- for the Andes strain of hantavirus, which is believed to be behind the cruise ship cluster, is 42 days.

After the mandatory 21-day quarantine period, many have returned home to self-quarantine for the next 21 days, Rosmarin said. It's unclear how many left and how many are staying.

On Friday, the New York State Department of Health said two New Yorkers who were quarantining in Nebraska are returning to the state this week.

The two people will be transported via non-commercial flights and complete the remainder of their 42-day monitoring period in residences located out of New York City.

The health department said the individuals have agreed to remain at home and avoid contact with other people. Plans are in place in the event the two people develop symptoms, health officials said.

Rosmarin -- who had been traveling by himself -- said he wanted to stay in Nebraska because those quarantining at the facility have quick access to medical care and testing, the latter of which is twice a week.

"Once you go home, you're not gonna be able to be tested," he said. "So, if you start getting sick, like you may not find out right away and you might not be able to get that care as quickly as possible."

Rosmarin said he has tried to establish a routine during his time in quarantine, which includes getting up between 6:30 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. and exercising on a stationary bike.

He said he passes the time by completing puzzles, putting together Lego sets and crocheting.

"I have a calendar where I cross off the days going down," Rosmarin said. "I watch new TV shows, new movies. I started a book and, honestly, the days have been flying by. The fact that it's already been 21 days is kind of crazy to me."

As of May 27, the World Health Organization said the total number of hantavirus cases remains at 13 and all linked back to the MV Hondius cruise ship.

Additionally, the number of deaths remains at three, including a married Dutch couple and a female German national.

"Given the long incubation period of up to six weeks, it is not unexpected that cases continue to be reported until the end of the six weeks since last exposure," the WHO wrote in a bulletin last week.

ABC News' Greg Romero contributed to this report.

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