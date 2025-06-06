US Border Patrol tactical unit deployed to help manhunt for escaped Arkansas inmate

GATEWAY, Ark. — A U.S. Border Patrol tactical unit from Texas, known as BORTAC, has been deployed to Arkansas to assist in the manhunt for Grant Hardin, officials said.

This unit is "equipped with specialized tools and possess extensive experience in high-risk operations and complex terrain navigation,” according to a statement from U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Hardin, 56, escaped from the North Central Unit state prison in Calico Rock, Arkansas, on May 25 through a sally port by impersonating a corrections officer "in dress and manner," which caused another corrections officer "operating a secure gate to open the gate and allow Hardin to walk away from the North Central Unit," according to an affidavit obtained by ABC News.

Officials said during a press conference that Hardin was not wearing an official uniform from the department of corrections and it had to "have been homemade or brought in somehow."

Hardin currently remains at large, and the FBI is offering a reward of up to $20,000 for information leading to his capture.

The RGV Sector BORTAC team is composed of highly trained tactical agents and they are providing "advanced search capabilities and operational support to the multi-agency effort underway in northern Arkansas," officials said.

"BORTAC’s unique capabilities and training are well-suited for the demands of this critical mission. USBP is committed to supporting our state and local partners in the effort to apprehend this dangerous fugitive," said Chief Patrol Agent Gloria I. Chavez.

Authorities have already been using helicopters, drones, K9 officers and ATVs in their search for Hardin but have, so far, not been able to find him.

Rugged terrain, densely wooded areas, hills and days of rain have been "hindering the ongoing search," a spokesperson with the department of corrections said.

Deputies are continuing to monitor the roadways near the prison and are conducting security checkpoints in the area, according to officials, and the department of corrections said they are in contact with neighboring states, since Hardin grew up on the Missouri border.

Hardin pleaded guilty in October 2017 to first-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of 59-year-old James Appleton, according to The Associated Press.

He was also convicted of the 1997 rape of an elementary school teacher in Rogers, Arkansas, a crime highlighted in the 2023 television documentary "Devil in the Ozarks."

Hardin is described as 6 feet tall and weighing 259 pounds and authorities said anyone with information regarding his whereabouts should contact local law enforcement immediately.

ABC News’ Ahmad Hemingway and Megan Forrester contributed to this report.

