Up next for MLB awards: Rookie of the Year for AL, NL

MLB will announce the winners of its higher-profile awards this week, starting Monday with Rookie of the Year honors in the American and National leagues.

MLB announced finalists for its end-of-season awards earlier this month, with some expected names leading the way.

Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani is a finalist for AL MVP alongside two players from the World Series champion Texas Rangers. New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole is a finalist for what would be his first AL Cy Young award.

In the NL, Arizona Diamondbacks breakout and playoff hero Corbin Carroll is among the Rookie of the Year finalists. Meanwhile, newly hired Chicago Cubs manager Craig Counsell is among the Manager of the Year finalists after leading his now former team, the Milwaukee Brewers, to the postseason.

The winners will be announced Monday at 6 p.m. ET on MLB Network through Thursday, with both MVP awards announced Thursday.

Here are the finalists for MLB's postseason awards:

AL Rookie of the Year (announced Monday)

Tanner Bibee, Cleveland Guardians Triston Casas, Boston Red Sox Gunnar Henderson, Baltimore Orioles

NL Rookie of the Year (announced Monday)

Corbin Carroll, Arizona Diamondbacks James Outman, Los Angeles Dodgers Kodai Senga, New York Mets

AL Manager of the Year (announced Tuesday)

Bruce Bochy, Texas Rangers Kevin Cash, Tampa Bay Rays Brandon Hyde, Baltimore Orioles

NL Manager of the Year (announced Tuesday)

Craig Counsell, Milwaukee Brewers Skip Schumaker, Miami Marlins Brian Snitker, Atlanta Braves

AL Cy Young (announced Wednesday)

Gerrit Cole, New York Yankees Kevin Gausman, Toronto Blue Jays Sonny Gray, Minnesota Twins

NL Cy Young (announced Wednesday)

Zac Gallen, Arizona Diamondbacks Blake Snell, San Diego Padres Logan Webb, San Francisco Giants

AL MVP (announced Thursday)

Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles AngelsCorey Seager, Texas RangersMarcus Semien, Texas Rangers

NL MVP (announced Thursday)

Ronald Acuña Jr., Atlanta BravesMookie Betts, Los Angeles DodgersFreddie Freeman, Los Angeles Dodgers