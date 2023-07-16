UFC straweight Istela Nunes suffers gruesome elbow injury at Fight Night

Istela Nunes' UFC Fight Night on Saturday ended in agony 30 seconds into her bout.

The strawweight Brazilian was slated for three rounds against Russia's Viktoriia Dudakova. Nunes was making her fourth UFC appearance while the fight was Dudakova's Octagon debut. The pair traded punches early before Dudakova secured a takedown while grabbing Nunes' left ankle.

Nunes fell onto her left elbow and immediately began to scream in pain. The referee pulled Dudakova off of her. Nunes continued to scream while holding onto her injured elbow as a trainer came to her aid. The fight was over. Dudakova was declared winner by TKO.

Video of the fight can be seen here. But be warned. It's difficult to watch and listen.

UFC president Dana White later shared video of Nunes' X-ray.

The image appears to show a complete dislocation of the elbow's ball from its socket. An official diagnosis wasn't provided.

Nunes, 30, is 6-5 as an MMA fighter and 0-4 in UFC after Saturday's loss. Dudakova improved to 7-0 and 1-0 in the UFC.