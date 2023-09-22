The UAW strike and electric cars: Does Trump have a new wedge issue?

Former President Donald Trump to auto workers in Detroit next Wednesday, and he is expected to promoting a transition to electric cars.
"The United Autoworkers are being sold down the 'drain' with this all Electric Car SCAM," Trump recently said on the Truth Social media site, referring to the union currently on strike.
Although the United Auto Workers, also known as the UAW, support moving towards manufacturing electric vehicles, or EVs, their strike was in part sparked by the new technology. Industry analysts say a prolonged strike could set back that transition, which is crucial to Biden’s plans for reducing the carbon dioxide emissions causing climate change.
Competition for dollars
The main issue that motivated 13,000 auto workers to walk out last Friday is their demand for a 36% pay increase over four years. GM and Ford offered raises of 20% and Stellantis offered 21%. Workers also want pensions and healthcare for retired workers who started after 2007 — a group currently not included in those benefits — cost-of-living adjustments and a 32-hour workweek.
The Big Three automakers have been investing heavily in developing and producing EVs. So far, they are , even though the auto manufacturers are very profitable overall.
Ford CEO Jim Farley that meeting the UAW's wage demands would force them to reduce EV investment. UAW President Shawn Fain a recent interview with CBS News that labor accounts for only 5% of the cost of an electric car.
Will fewer parts mean fewer jobs?
An internal combustion engine has more than 1,000 parts, compared to roughly 50 parts in EV. With fewer parts, EVs require fewer employees to assemble.
Last year, Farley that manufacturing EVs requires about 40% less labor than traditional vehicles. Plants making auto parts that would be obsolete in a fully electric U.S. auto fleet, like mufflers and catalytic converters, would have to be repurposed or shuttered.
Many of the new EV factories are being built in the less union-friendly South, so the union is demanding that workers in new EV factories be covered by UAW contracts, but the automakers have refused.
A work stoppage could delay electric cars’ rollout
The Big Three automakers are struggling to swiftly bring EVs to market and compete with Tesla, which has a lower-paid, nonunion workforce, .
In February Ford temporarily suspended production of its electric F-150 Lightning pickup after a battery caught fire in one of the vehicles, and GM's new battery factory in Ohio has been slow to ramp up production, delaying electric versions of several vehicles.
Some analysts say a work stoppage to resolve bottlenecks in its EV production process, but most say it would interfere with corporate plans.
"In this crucial period of EV execution, model roll-outs, distribution, marketing, with EV competition rising across the board, the timing could not be worse,” wrote car industry analyst Dan Ives of Wedbush Securities in a research note.
Policies to promote EVs
Transportation is the to the U.S.'s planet-warming emissions, so Biden has committed billions of dollars to promoting EVs, including the Inflation Reduction Act's subsidies for buying them and the 2021 infrastructure law's money for a national network of .
The Environmental Protection Agency has drafted pollution rules that would effectively require two-thirds of new cars sold to be .
To develop the domestic electric car manufacturing industry, the IRA's subsidies are only available to .
Trump and allies such as Rep. Lisa McClain, R-Mich., pro-EV policies harm American workers because EV plants are less likely to be unionized and some EV components come from China.
The UAW backed Biden in 2020, and it says it backs the switch to EVs — as long as the new jobs are unionized.
"The UAW supports and is ready for the transition to a clean auto industry," Fain said in . "The EV transition must include strong union partnerships with the high pay and safety standards that generations of UAW members have fought for and won."