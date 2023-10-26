Tyreek Hill, Raheem Mostert return to Dolphins' practice on Thursday

Tyreek Hill was back at practice for the Miami Dolphins on Thursday afternoon. The star receiver missed the team's session on Wednesday due to a hip injury according to the team's injury report.

Reporters attending practice noted that Hill participated in catching, cutting and route-running drills during the open-media portion.

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill is back at practice bringing normal 🐆 energy as Kirk Franklin plays.



Hill later ran routes, caught passes and did his normal high-intensity cutting during drills. Looked like 🐆. Good sign after he missed practiced with hip injury yesterday. pic.twitter.com/L3yfVhznXW — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) October 26, 2023

Genuine concern about the receiver's availability was only raised after the media spoke with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

"If we couldn't have Tyreek, that would be tough," Tagovailoa said on Wednesday. "The show goes on. You gotta continue to play. And somewhere down the line, we're gonna get Tyreek back, and it has to be one of those things where you never let your foot off the gas and you don't lose that rhythm as a team or a unit."

Based on those comments, it seemed as if Hill would possibly miss substantial time and Sunday's game against the New England Patriots. A day later, though, Hill was back on the field — much to the delight of Miami ... and anyone who has him on their fantasy team. More information will be known about Hill's participation once the Dolphins release their Thursday injury report.

Starting running back Raheem Mostert also returned to practice on Thursday. He's been dealing with an ankle injury and also missed Wednesday's session.

Having both players available would be massive for Miami as the duo account for the majority of the team's scoring this season. Mostert has nine rushing touchdowns and two receiving, while Hill has seven scores.