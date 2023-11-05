Tyreek Hill fumble results in winning score as Chiefs beat Dolphins in Germany

What initially looked like a game destined for a lopsided blowout, turned into a nail-biting finish during the NFL's first game in Frankfurt, Germany.

The Kansas City Chiefs raced out to a 21-point halftime lead, but the Miami Dolphins got scores from receiver Cedrick Wilson and running back Raheem Mostert in the second half to make it a one-score game.

Ultimately, the game ended with Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa falling on an errant snap on fourth-and-10 to effectively ended the game. Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo brought the house on the play and both the ball and the game slipped right out of Tagovailoa's hands as the pressure got to him quickly.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes then kneeled a few times on the ensuing drive and Kansas City won 21-14.

Tyreek Hill, who starred for and won a Super Bowl with the Chiefs, was held out of the end zone and to only 62 yards on eight catches.

Both defenses came to play as neither quarterback threw for more than 200 yards. Kansas City conceded a rare rushing touchdown — only its fourth of the season — to Mostert in the fourth quarter, while the Dolphins didn't allow Patrick Mahomes and company to score in the second half.

In that way, the game ending with the Chiefs' defensive stand was perfect. Miami drops to 6-3, and the Chiefs are 7-2. both teams head into their respective bye weeks.

Hill fumbles, Chiefs take it to the house

This was the game Tyreek Hill couldn't wait for.

For the first time since being traded to the Miami Dolphins in 2022, Hill was facing his former team. The reunion couldn't have gone much worse.

Hill made a living helping the Chiefs light up the scoreboard, and he did so again for old time's sake in front of fans in Frankfurt, Germany.

Trailing 14-0 with the half winding down, Tagovailoa threw a quick screen to Hill that looked bad from the jump, but ended worse than anyone on the Dolphins sideline could've imagined.

A play that was going to go for a seven-yard loss, turned into a scoop-and-score touchdown by the Kansas City defense. As Hill tried securing the ball, cornerback Trent McDuffie stripped him, safety Mike Edwards recovered it and as Hill tried to tackle him, Edwards lateraled the ball to safety Bryan Cook.

Cook ran and high stepped 59 yards down the right sideline for a touchdown that put the Chiefs up 21-0 going into the half.

Through two quarters, Hill had five catches for 39 yards and the Dolphins didn't convert a single third down, going 0-for-5.

On the other side, the Chiefs scored their first opening-drive touchdown of the season when Mahomes connected with Rashee Rice for an 11-yard score. In the second quarter, Mahomes found Jerick McKinnon for a 17-yard touchdown.