Two women attacked in separate incidents on Manhattan's West Side: Police sources

NEW YORK — New York City detectives have made significant progress in the investigations into two attacks on women on Manhattan's West Side, according to police sources.

The first attack was around 10 p.m. Tuesday, when a 38-year-old jogger was pushed to the ground and sexually assaulted in Riverside Park, police sources said. The man fled on a dark bicycle, sources said.

Then, on Thursday morning, a 33-year-old woman was knocked to the ground as she walked away from a man who was trying to engage her in conversation at the entrance of Riverside Park South, at West 59th Street and the West Side Highway, sources said.

The man pulled her by the arm, knocking her down, sources said. When she reached for her phone to call police, the man grabbed her phone and fled, according to sources.

Police are expected to release more information on the cases Friday.

