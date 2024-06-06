Two possible tornadoes touch down in Maryland amid severe weather in several counties

NEW YORK — At least two likely tornadoes touched down in Montgomery County, Maryland, on Wednesday night, weather officials said.

Several counties in Maryland had been under tornado warnings for the evening, with damage from the storms already reported in the same county.

The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for central Montgomery County Wednesday evening after a confirmed tornado was located near Poolesville, Maryland -- about 20 miles northwest of Washington, D.C.

"This is a particularly dangerous situation," the NWS said while urging people to take cover.

The chief spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service said on X there is tornado damage in the area of Montgomery County, with at least three structures having collapsed. Officials were working to get those trapped out, the spokesperson said.

A flood watch has also been issued for the D.C.-Baltimore area through 10 p.m. ET due to heavy rain expected to move through the region. Up to 4 inches of rain will be possible locally, which could cause some flooding.

The heavy rain is forecast to move through Philadelphia to New York City overnight. By 7 a.m. Thursday, lingering rain is possible for NYC, with heavy rain moving into southern New England.

Other parts of Maryland under tornado warnings are Baltimore County, Harford County, Dundalk, Essex, Rosedale and Middle River, the NWS announced on its X account.

