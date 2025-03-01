TV viewers perplexed after ABC's Kentucky-Auburn broadcast goes out and never returns

ABC generously spared Kentucky fans from having to watch their Wildcats suffer a rare lopsided home loss.

The network's feed abruptly cut out with more than 12 minutes left in top-ranked Auburn's 94-78 victory at Rupp Arena.

With Auburn already comfortably ahead by 16 points, center Johni Broome spun around his man on the low block and went up for a layup. TV viewers never saw Broome's shot roll in because the screen went blue and then ABC cut to commercials.

The Auburn/Kentucky game just completely turned off on ABC and went to commercials???? pic.twitter.com/OAL1rUtCWy — Cole Adams (@coleadamss) March 1, 2025

When ABC returned from the commercial break, its studio crew apologized for the issues and explained there were "technical difficulties on site." A post from the official Kentucky Athletics account on X said that ABC was "working to restore the broadcast as soon as possible."

ABC was unable to get the feed back in time and eventually switched to pregame coverage of the NHL game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Boston Bruins. Kentucky Sports Radio founder Matt Jones reported, "There was a major technical issue outside of Rupp Arena by the ABC TV truck and it lost all power."