Tufts PhD student on visa arrested by immigration authorities, school says

BOSTON — A Tufts University PhD student on a visa was arrested by immigration authorities outside of Boston on Tuesday night, according to the school and the student's lawyer.

The student, Rumeysa Ozturk, is a Turkish national, according to her lawyer, Mahsa Khanbabai.

"Rumeysa Ozturk is a Turkish national who was maintaining valid F-1 status as a PhD student at Tufts University," Khanbabai said in a statement. "Rumeysa was heading to meet with friends to break her Ramadan fast on the evening of March 25th when she was detained near her home in Somerville, MA by DHS agents. We are unaware of her whereabouts and have not been able to contact her."

"No charges have been filed against Rumeysa to date that we are aware of. I filed a habeas petition requesting that she not be moved out of the District of MA which was granted by Judge [Indira] Talwani last night," according to her lawyer.

ABC News has reached out to Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Ozturk is listed in the ICE database as "in custody."

In an email to students on Tuesday, the school said it was informed that her visa status was "terminated," and is seeking to find out more information.

"The university had no pre-knowledge of this incident and did not share any information with federal authorities prior to the event, and the location where this took place is not affiliated with Tufts University," the school wrote.

"From what we have been told subsequently, the student’s visa status has been terminated, and we seek to confirm whether that information is true. The university has no additional information at this time about the cause or circumstances of the student's apprehension and is attempting to learn more about the incident," it continued, in part.

"Following university protocol, the Office of University Counsel will assist in connecting the student to external legal resources should the individual request our assistance," it added.

