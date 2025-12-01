TSA sets all-time record as 3.1 million travelers screened Sunday amid holiday flight cancellations

(NEW YORK) -- As travelers return home from Thanksgiving holiday travel, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) says Sunday was its busiest day in history, with the agency screening over 3.1 million people through its security checkpoints at airports nationwide.
The Thanksgiving weekend record comes amid weather-related travel disruptions that resulted in over 1,000 flight cancellations and more than 13,000 delays across the country on Sunday, according to FlightAware.
Over 300 flights have been cancelled in the U.S. as of early Monday afternoon and more than 3,300 delayed as a new winter storm moves across the country from Kansas to Maine through Tuesday. The storm is expected to bring between two to four inches of snow Monday afternoon from Kansas to Indiana as it makes its way to Michigan and Ohio later in the evening.
For those driving back home from the holiday weekend Monday, the best time to hit the roads is after 8 p.m. to avoid traffic, according to Inrix, a provider of transportation data and insights.
Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.