Trump says he was shot at rally in possible assassination attempt; spectator killed and shooter dead

PENNSYLVANIA — Former President Donald Trump says he was shot in the ear after a gunman opened fire towards the stage at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday -- a harrowing incident that left one spectator dead, two others critically injured and sparked chaos at the event.

Officials briefed on the investigation told ABC News that the shooting -- a chilling development on the eve of the Republican National Convention -- was being investigated as a possible assassination attempt and that live rounds were apparently fired from outside the security perimeter. It is being investigated by the FBI overseen by the Justice Department’s National Security Division as well as the U.S. attorney's office in Pittsburgh and comes amid a heightened threat environment.

The Secret Service, in a statement, said that a shooter "fired multiple shots toward the stage from an elevated position outside of the rally venue" after which agents "neutralized the shooter, who is now deceased."

The shooter fired as many as eight rounds from an AR-style rifle while perched on a rooftop adjacent to the venue and was 200-300 yards away at the time of the shooting, law enforcement sources told ABC News.

One spectator was killed and two others critically injured, the Secret Service said in a statement. In the wake of the shooting, investigators were trying to find out the identity of the male suspect, who was killed by a Secret Service countersniper, according to a source.

There appeared to be blood on Trump's right ear as he was being taken off stage, and he could be seen mouthing "fight" and pumping his fist.

A spokesperson for Trump said in a statement, "President Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act. He is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility."

In a statement on Truth Social posted hours after the shooting, Trump said he "was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear."

"I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin. Much bleeding took place, so I realized then what was happening," he wrote in the post, which expressed condolences to the family of the rallygoer who was killed.

"It is incredible that such an act can take place in our Country," he added. Trump's campaign says he still plans to attend the RNC.

Outpouring of support

The incident sent shockwaves throughout the political world and sparked condemnation from both sides of the aisle as well as an outpouring of support.

President Joe Biden called the incident "sick" and said "there's no place in America for this kind of violence."

"We cannot be like this. We cannot condone this." Biden spoke to Trump in the wake of the shooting.

And Vice President Kamala Harris said she was "relieved he is not seriously injured."

"Violence such as this has no place in our nation," he added. "We must all condemn this abhorrent act and do our part to ensure that it does not lead to more violence."

Donald Trump Jr., told ABC News he has spoken to his father, who remains at the hospital. He said his father is "in good spirits" as he remains under observation, adding that his father is "never gonna stop."

“This is the fighter America needs!” Trump's son Eric wrote in a post on X with a photo of his father’s fist raised in the air attached.

And Trump's daughter Ivanka, called the shooting "senseless" and wrote "I love you Dad" on X.

Former Vice President Mike Pence said on X that he was "praying for President Trump and urge every American to join us."

In a statement, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro said "We condemn this violence in the strongest possible terms and commend the Secret Service for their swift action today."

Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance, who is on the shortlist for Trump's potential running mate, placed blame for the incident, without elaborating or citing evidence, on President Biden.

"Today is not just some isolated incident," Vance wrote on X. "The central premise of the Biden campaign is that President Donald Trump is an authoritarian fascist who must be stopped at all costs. That rhetoric led directly to President Trump's attempted assassination."

House Speaker Mike Johnson vowed a "FULL INVESTIGATION OF THE TRAGIC EVENTS TODAY" in a statement on X.

'People started to panic'

Trump was talking to the crowd about immigration when pops could be heard and chaos broke out. The former president could be seen grasping his ear before going down to the ground and being swarmed and shielded by Secret Service agents.

Dave McCormick, who's running for U.S. Senate, told ABC News he was in the front row of the rally. He said he heard "seven or eight" shots fired.

"People started to panic," he said. "Everyone dropped to the ground."

Witness Leonard Verdetto said everyone at the rally had been "joyful" but then he heard "popping sounds," describing 6-8 shots fired.

"None of us really registered at the time that all these people were saying 'get down!' 'get down!'"

"We were all praying...We were praying to him to keep us safe, keep us protected."

Another witness, a speaker at the event, Rico Elmore, said he was about 20 feet away from Trump at the time. He said at first he thought the shots were "fireworks."

"I turned around, and someone yelled 'medic." Then he took his tie off and sprang into action, realizing there was no time for a medic to get there, but by the time he got there, he said, it was too late. "The person...was bleeding out through their head."

He said "I tried to block the wound" by holding a towel against it until the medical team arrived.

"I just saw the bullets hitting the stands, bouncing up," witness John Dohanich added. He said there was an initial volley of shots, followed by a pause, and then the rest of the shots.

"I'm hearing everyone screaming 'get down!' 'get down'," and he said he tried to help people get down. "I told them just to keep praying, keep calm."

In the wake of the incident, Trump, with blood on his ear and the side of his face, was then led off the stage quickly, pumping his fist on stage and also as he was helped into a vehicle to be taken away.

Heavily armed security personnel got on stage as he was led off.

"An incident occurred the evening of July 13 at a Trump rally in Pennsylvania," the Secret Service said in a statement. "The Secret Service has implemented protective measures and the former President is safe. This is now an active Secret Service investigation and further information will be released when available."

The White House said in a statement, "The President has received an initial briefing on the incident at Former President Trump's rally."

In the wake of the shooting, there was a heavy police presence outside Trump's Mar-a-Lago club in Florida.

Violence 'absolutely unacceptable'

"Violence targeted at any political party or political leader is absolutely unacceptable," Pennsylvania Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro said in a statement. "It has no place in Pennsylvania or the United States."

Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance, a possible vice president pick, wrote on social media, "Everyone join me in praying for our President Trump and everyone at that rally. I hope everyone is ok."

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, a possible vice presidential pick, posted to X, calling for prayers for the former president.

"Please join Kathryn and me in praying for President Trump, his family and everyone attending the rally today."

Another vice presidential hopeful, Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, also posted on X asking for prayers for Trump and those at the rally.

"Praying for President Trump and all those attending the rally in Pennsylvania today."

"ATF is responding to assist the U.S. Secret Service and other law enforcement partners. This is a top priority. We have no further comment at this time," ATF said in a statement.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

