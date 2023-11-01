Trump fraud trial live updates: 'Leave my children alone,' Trump says ahead of sons' testimony

NEW YORK — Former President Donald Trump is on trial in New York in a $250 million lawsuit that could alter the personal fortune and real estate empire that helped propel Trump to the White House.

Trump, his sons Eric and Don Jr., and Trump Organization executives are accused by New York Attorney General Letitia James of engaging in a decade-long scheme in which they used "numerous acts of fraud and misrepresentation" to inflate Trump's net worth in order get more favorable loan terms. The trial comes after the judge in the case ruled in a partial summary judgment that Trump had submitted "fraudulent valuations" for his assets, leaving the trial to determine additional actions and what penalty, if any, the defendants should receive.

The former president has denied all wrongdoing and his attorneys have argued that Trump's alleged inflated valuations were a product of his business skill.

Here's how the news is developing. All times Eastern:

Nov 01, 8:45 AM EDT

'Leave my children alone,' Trump says ahead of sons' testimony

Former President Trump attacked Judge Arthur Engoron and New York Attorney General Letitia James on social media ahead of today's expected testimony from his son Donald Trump Jr.

"Leave my children alone, Engoron. You are a disgrace to the legal profession!" Trump wrote overnight on his Truth Social platform.

Donald Trump Jr. is expected to begin his testimony in the afternoon today.

If that testimony concludes today, his brother Eric Trump could also begin his testimony.

Both of them are executive vice presidents in the Trump Organization.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.