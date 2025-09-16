Trump files $15 billion defamation suit against New York Times, Penguin Random House

(NEW YORK) -- President Donald Trump is seeking $15 billion in damages from The New York Times and Penguin Random House in a defamation lawsuit that alleges the newspaper and publisher engaged in a campaign to damage his reputation ahead of the 2024 election.

Alleging that the Times has become a "leading, and unapologetic, purveyor of falsehoods," Trump's attorneys argued that a series of articles about Trump -- including a report that Trump's former chief of staff John Kelly warned the president would rule like a dictator, an article about the making of "The Apprentice," and a report about the controversy that has followed Trump -- amounted to libel.

Filed in the Middle District of Florida, the lawsuit names The New York Times and Times reporters Peter Baker, Russ Buettner, Susanne Craig, and Michael Schmidt as defendants. The lawsuit also names Penguin Random House -- the publisher of Craig and Buettner's book "Lucky Loser: How Donald Trump Squandered His Father's Fortune and Created the Illusion of Success" -- as a defendant.

"Today, the Times is a fullthroated mouthpiece of the Democrat Party. The newspaper's editorial routine is now one of industrial-scale defamation and libel against political opponents," the lawsuit claimed.

Trump's lawyers allege that The New York Times and Penguin Random House sought to not only damage the president's "hard-earned and world-renowned reputation for business success," but also hurt his chances of winning the 2024 election.

"President Trump brings this suit to highlight that principle and to clearly state to all Americans exhausted by, and furious at, the decades of journalistic corruption, that the era of unchecked, deliberate defamation by the Times and other legacy media outlets is over," the lawsuit said.

A New York Times spokesperson said the lawsuit has no merit.

"It lacks any legitimate legal claims and instead is an attempt to stifle and discourage independent reporting," the Times spokesperson said. "The New York Times will not be deterred by intimidation tactics. We will continue to pursue the facts without fear or favor and stand up for journalists’ First Amendment right to ask questions on behalf of the American people."

Penguin Random House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from ABC News.

"President Trump's transcendent ability to defy wrongful conventions has been vividly reflected in his successful undertaking to restore integrity to journalism, and repair the immense damage caused by legacy media outlets such as the Times for the better part of a decade," the lawsuit said.

In July, Trump filed a $10 billion lawsuit against The Wall Street Journal after the Journal reported that Trump allegedly sent disgraced financier Jeffery Epstein a bawdy letter in 2003 that was included in a book made for Epstein's 50th birthday, which Trump has denied.

In response to that suit, a spokesperson for Journal owner Dow Jones said, "We have full confidence in the rigor and accuracy of our reporting, and will vigorously defend against any lawsuit."

