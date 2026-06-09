Trump booed at Madison Square Garden as he and Mamdani attend Knicks game

(NEW YORK) -- President Donald Trump faced apparent boos from the crowd of passionate Knicks fans at Madison Square Garden on Monday.

He was seen standing in a box during the National Anthem next to New York Knicks owner James Dolan at Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

Trump, who has sat courtside at many Knicks games before being elected president, said he was personally invited by Dolan, who is a longtime friend of the president.

Trump and New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani were both attending the game and cheering on the Knicks as they sought another win in the best-of-seven series.

"They're really great, a great team. I'm happy for Jim because Jim has really been fighting hard to produce such a team," Trump told reporters last week.

Trump was seen inside his box alongside his granddaughter, Kai Trump, Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff, White House Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino, EPA administrator Lee Zeldin, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy and Jared Kushner, among others.

When asked about attending the highly anticipated game, Mamdani said, "I'm paying for my own ticket," in an interview with radio station 1010 Wins on Friday.

Trump and Mamdani have had personal meetings at the White House ever since the Democratic Socialist won the 2025 mayoral election.

However, Mamdani indicated on Thursday that he will be "in a very different section of the stadium" than the president during the game. He dodged several questions about whether he would meet with Trump during his trip to New York.

"If I do see him, I will let him know what I've said time and again, which is we're excited to welcome anyone and everyone who's rooting for the Knicks," Mamdani told 1010 Wins Friday.

The mayor previously watched the Knicks beat the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals on May 21 and was seated high up in the cheaper seats along with city public advocate Jumaane Williams.

Their attendance was unannounced before the game.

Mamdani indicated that once again he would not be in the best seats in the Garden for Monday's matchup.

"I can tell you that I won’t be courtside or in a suite, but I can’t wait to see the game," he told the radio station.

Mamdani has been vocally critical of the Trump administration's policy on immigration, government cuts and threats to cut funding to Democratic run states and cities.

During the election, Trump vocally decried Mamdani, calling him a "communist" and warning that New York would be in a worse place under his leadership.

The president's tone changed on Nov. 21, when Mamdani met with Trump in the Oval Office and they emerged with a much more amicable relationship.

"I think this mayor could do some things that are going to be really great,” Trump said in a news conference after the meeting, where he smiled, shook Mamdani's hand and even patted him on the back.

The mayor and president met another time in the winter and Mamdani has said he has spoken to Trump on the phone numerous times about matters to the city.

Mamdani has maintained his opposition to many of the president's policies but has maintained he is open to working with him to help New Yorkers, especially when it comes to driving down housing costs.

There was a chaotic scene in the streets of New York after the game, with people climbing on top of cars and up scaffolding after the Knicks lost. Police were seen deploying pepper spray.

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