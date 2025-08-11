Tropical Storm Erin forms in the Atlantic just west of the Cabo Verde Islands, forecasters say

MIAMI — (AP) — Tropical Storm Erin formed Monday in the eastern tropical Atlantic Ocean, just west of the Cabo Verde Islands, forecasters said.

The Miami-based National Hurricane Center said it will initiate advisories on the storm starting later Monday morning.

The storm formed as Hurricane Henriette churns in the Pacific Ocean, well away from Hawaii, forecasters said. Henriette has maximum sustained winds of 80 mph (129 kph) and was about 470 miles (756 kilometers) northwest of Honolulu.

There were no coastal watches or warnings in effect for Henriette.

