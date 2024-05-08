Travis Kelce joins cast of Ryan Murphy's FX horror series 'Grotesquerie'

Travis Kelce has kept busy during the NFL offseason. Between traveling the world with girlfriend Taylor Swift, getting his diploma from University of Cincinnati, hosting a game show, attending the Kentucky Derby and nearly winning $100,000, and now dipping his toes into the acting world, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end knows how to spend his down time.

This offseason Kelce has landed his first major acting role with a part in a new Ryan Murphy horror drama show "Grotesquerie," which will premiere on FX in the fall.

Actress Niecy Nash-Betts posted a video on Instagram on Tuesday that featured Kelce being introduced and saying, "Jumping into new territory with Niecy."

After hosting an episode of "Saturday Night Live" in 2023, Kelce will host "Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity" for Amazon's Prime Video. The FX show is a continuation of the booming celebrity status of the 34-year-old. From national commercial campaigns to acting gigs to a highly-successful podcast with his brother, Jason, Kelce is in demand.

"The awareness of Travis is much larger and with an even broader audience," said Richard Lovett, C.A.A.'s co-chairman to the New York Times in January. "It's accelerated that which was probably inevitable in terms of his level of awareness and appeal."

If Kelce ever wants to dive into Hollywood full time, he will have to wait until 2025, at the earliest, when his current contract with the Chiefs expires.

For now, Kelce and his management team will look to maximize the open schedule between the end of the NFL season and the start of training camp in July.