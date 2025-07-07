Travis Decker search: Father accused of murdering 3 daughters possibly spotted in Idaho by campers

FAIRFIELD, Idaho — A possible sighting of Travis Decker -- the dad accused of murdering his three daughters over a month ago -- is being investigated in the wake of a family saying they may have spotted the fugitive father in Idaho late last week, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

Paityn Decker, 9; Evelyn Decker, 8; and Olivia Decker, 5, were found dead near the Rock Island Campground in Chelan County, Washington, on June 2, after they left home for a planned visit with their father on May 30, according to police.

It's been over one month since the girls' bodies were found, and the manhunt for Decker, an Army veteran, continues.

On Saturday, the U.S. Marshals Service received a tip from a family camping in the Bear Creek area of Sawtooth National Forest -- about 32 miles north of Fairfield, Idaho -- saying they saw someone "consistent with the description of Travis Decker," the U.S. Marshals Service said in a press release on Sunday.

The person was described as a white male, anywhere from 5 feet, 8 inches tall to 5 feet, 10 inches tall, wearing a black mesh cap, black gauged earrings, a cream colored T-shirt, black shorts, low-top sneakers and a black Garmin-style watch, officials said. He also had a long ponytail, an "overgrown" beard and mustache and was carrying a black JanSport backpack, officials said.

The U.S. Marshals Greater Idaho Fugitive Task Force, a statewide cooperative to "locate and arrest violent state and federal fugitives," will investigate the possible sighting, with the help of local Idaho officials.

The U.S. Marshals Service is also still offering a $20,000 reward for information leading directly to Decker's arrest.

"This suspect should be considered armed and dangerous," the U.S. Marshals Service said on July 3.

Last week, officials revealed that bloody handprints found on the tailgate of Decker's truck -- which was found near the girls' bodies -- matched the father's DNA profile.

Chelan County officials said last week that drones and cadaver and tracking dogs are continuing to be used in the search efforts. The National Park Service is also planning to send out "swift water search and rescue teams in the near future to conduct more searches of bodies of water around the crime scene," officials said.

An affidavit previously revealed that Decker's Google searches leading up to the murders allegedly included "how does a person move to Canada" and "how to relocate to Canada."

Decker is currently wanted for three counts of first-degree murder and three counts of kidnapping, police said.

Officials said anyone who has any information on Decker or knows of his whereabouts should not attempt to contact him, but instead call 911 or the U.S. Marshals Communication Center immediately.

