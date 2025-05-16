Tommy Paul says truck got repossessed in Florida after missed payments: 'I've been grinding to get my truck back'

Tommy Paul had something slightly different driving him at the Rome Open this week. The American tennis player told reporters on Thursday that his truck had been repossessed — and that the prize money from this week was helping him get it back.

Paul reached the semifinals of the Open after a win over Polish player Hubert Hurkacz on Thursday. Afterwards, Paul told reporters that he had been balancing his play with a "stressful week off-court," saying that his Ford F-150 had been "repo'd" from his house in Boca Raton, Florida.

"Ford took it back. I'm excited to get it back," Paul said, via multiple outlets. "I had to win a couple matches so I could pay that off."

Paul added that the truck had provided extra motivation to make it further into the tournament. "I've been grinding to get my truck back," he told reporters.

The 27-year-old explained in an interview on the Tennis Channel that he was checking security cameras to see if there were packages at his house when he saw that his truck had been repossessed. Paul later shared a video of his car being towed away on his Instagram story.

"I didn't make my payments, and I'm watching the tow truck pull my truck away from my house," Paul said. "I didn't know that they just come and take your car."

Luckily, by making the semifinals, Paul earned €291,040 ($325,964) in prize money, according to the ATP. As a result, he was able to make those payments to get his truck back. "I needed this, I needed this," he joked.

On Friday, Paul lost to Jannik Sinner in the Rome Open semifinals, putting an end to his tournament. If he had advanced to the finals, he would have taken home an additional €523,870 ($584,709) in prize money.

But Paul has already been able to bring his car back home with the money he's made: The American told reporters on Thursday that he had paid a $1,000 fine and that his truck was heading back to his house.

Paul, who is currently ranked No. 12 in the world, has $10,891,635 in total career earnings, per ATP.