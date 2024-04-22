Tom Brady will be mercilessly mocked in Netflix's 'Greatest Roast of All Time' comedy special

The time has come for Tom Brady to get roasted to a crisp on live television. And this time, he won't even be playing football.

Netflix announced Monday morning that the former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback will be mercilessly mocked by an all-star lineup of athletes and comedians on "Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady." The special, which was first announced in May 2022, will be broadcast live on Sunday, May 5 at 8:00 p.m. ET on Netflix.

A 30-second trailer was released along with the announcement, and Brady looks like he's ready and willing to face a torrent of jokes at his expense.

The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady will be LIVE on Netflix on May 5 at 8pm ET / 5pm PT.



Hosted by Kevin Hart with an all-star lineup of surprise roasters. No Brady Rule. No Pads. No Mercy. #TomBradyRoast pic.twitter.com/52ql1QvdV2 — Netflix (@netflix) April 22, 2024

With the promise of many special guests, only three people are confirmed to be at the roast: Brady, host Kevin Hart, and comedian Jeff Ross, who has become the industry's unofficial roastmaster. Ross has hosted roasts for years on Comedy Central, taking over for comedian Greg Giraldo after his death in 2010. He's roasted actors like Alec Baldwin and Bruce Willis, as well as athletes like Blake Griffin, Emmitt Smith, and the "Inside the NBA" crew. He's very good at his job.

That is what Brady will be up against on May 5. He's all smiles now, but let's see how he looks at the 90-minute mark when yet another one of his friends steps up to the mic with more jokes about his weird eating habits, his hilarious unretirement, and of course his divorce from one of the most stunning and successful supermodels in the entire world, Gisele Bündchen.

But that's what a roast is, and that's what Brady signed up for. Will he still be smiling by the end of his roast, or will he have a dead-eyed fake smile pasted on his face while he stares into the middle distance, wondering how he ended up here, with his marriage and legendary, hard-earned football career reduced to a couple of gags at the Netflix chuckle factory? We only have to wait until May 5 to find out.