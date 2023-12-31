Titans QB Will Levis leaves Texans game on cart with foot injury

Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis left Sunday's game against the Houston Texans with a foot injury.

Levis appeared to sustain the injury on a hit early in the second quarter. Texans defensive end Jerry Hughes sacked Levis on a first-down pass play, forcing a fumble that the Texans returned for a touchdown for a 17-0 lead.

SCOOP & SCORE FOR SHELDON RANKINS ‼️ pic.twitter.com/8wEbGIsA2C — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) December 31, 2023

Levis limped off the field after the hit then slammed his headband to the ground in frustration. He eventually left the field on a cart after a medical evaluation. Fox reported during the broadcast that Levis didn't want to leave the sideline, but that doctors insisted that he get on a cart to avoid further damage to his foot.

Ryan Tannehill took over at quarterback for Tennessee's next drive. The Titans listed Levis as questionable to return with a foot injury.

A rookie, Levis took over as Tennessee's starting quarterback in Week 8 and has started nine games since. He missed last week's overtime loss to the Seattle Seahawks before returning to start against the Texans on Sunday.

In eight games before Sunday, Levis completed 59% of his passes for 224 yards per game with eight touchdowns and four interceptions. Tannehill was Tennessee's starter for four seasons and the first six games of this season before losing his job to Levis. The 5-10 Titans entered Sunday out of the playoff hunt looking to play spoiler to Houston's postseason hopes.