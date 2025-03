The Tennessee Titans are strengthening their defensive line, signing linebacker Cody Barton to a three-year, $21 million deal, per NFL Network.

Barton, a six-year veteran of the league, spent last season with the Denver Broncos on a one-year deal. He finished the 2024 season with 52 solo tackles, 1.5 sacks, two interceptions and a forced fumble.

Barton was drafted in the third round of the 2019 by the Seahawks, with whom he spent the first four seasons of his career before a stop in Washington.