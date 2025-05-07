Timberwolves head coach calls out Anthony Edwards after 1-point performance in first half vs. Warriors

Anthony Edwards had a Game 1 to forget against the Golden State Warriors. His head coach might not let him.

There were plenty of reasons the Minnesota Timberwolves fell short in their series opener against a Warriors team that lost Stephen Curry midgame, but one thing in particular that didn't help was Edwards, the offensive engine of the team, entering halftime with one point to his name.

The three-time All-Star was 0-for-8 from the field in the first half and 0-for-3 from 3-point range. He bounced back enough in the second half to finish the night with 23 points (on 9-of-22 shooting) and 14 rebounds, but the Timberwolves never got closer than nine points in a 99-88 Warriors win.

After the game, Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch was blunt, to say the least. First, he said "You could just kinda see the light go out for a while" about a first half in which his team scored 31 points.

When asked specifically about Edwards, Finch laid into his star.

"You're the leader of the team and you've gotta come out and set the tone."



Chris Finch wants Anthony Edwards to carry the energy even when his shot isn't falling 🎤 pic.twitter.com/KQNyDBem72 — NBA TV (@NBATV) May 7, 2025

Finch's comment:

"What is there to talk about? You're the leader of the team. You have to come out and set the tone. Always, that that happens. If you're shot's not going, you still have to carry the energy. If I've got to talk to guys about having the right energy coming into the opening game of the second round, we're not on the same page."

Not exactly what you want to hear from a coach about a team's best player after the first game of a series.

The good news is the Timberwolves will have a good opportunity to bounce back in Game 2 at home, as the Warriors are reportedly gameplanning for Thursday as if Curry won't be available. It will definitely be worth monitoring how Edwards begins the game.