Timberwolves confirm one fan ejection, still searching for second fan who made 'racially-charged comments' toward Draymond Green

The Minnesota Timberwolves are searching for a fan who made "racially-charged comments" toward Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green during Thursday's game.

The team put out a statement Friday, saying they were informed that a fan directed "racially-charged comments" at Green, but left the stadium before the team could identify the fan.

Statement from the Wolves on one fan being ejected and one leaving after a racial slur toward Draymond Green pic.twitter.com/VfUweKvz3x — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) May 9, 2025

The Timberwolves say surrounding patrons identified the fan in question. The team is "continuing to investigate" the situation. And could take further action.

The Timberwolves also confirmed a different fan was ejected during the game for "violating the NBA Fan Code of Conduct in an incident involving Draymond Green."

