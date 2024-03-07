National

Timberwolves All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns reportedly out indefinitely with ton meniscus

By Liz Roscher, Yahoo Sports

2024 NBA All-Star - State Farm All-Star Saturday Night INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - FEBRUARY 17: Karl-Anthony Towns #32 of the Minnesota Timberwolves reacts in the 2024 Starry 3-Point Contest during the State Farm All-Star Saturday Night at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 17, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns has been diagnosed with a torn meniscus in his left knee, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Charania reported that there is no timeline for Towns' recovery and he will be out indefinitely.

The Timberwolves are currently tied for first place in the Western Conference.

This story will be updated.

