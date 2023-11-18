Tiger Woods to make first PGA Tour start since ankle surgery at Hero World Challenge

Tiger Woods will host and compete in the upcoming 2023 Hero World Challenge, he announced Saturday. It will be his first PGA Tour start since undergoing ankle surgery in the spring.

The 47-year-old will join 19 other players in the pursuit of a $3.5 million purse. It's an elite field, including eight of the world's top 10. He'll play on a sponsor exemption.

Woods, who has 82 tour wins, unveiled the charity tournament in 1999. It has been held annually since then, and will take place at Albany Golf Club in The Bahamas from Nov. 30 until Dec. 3.

This is the competition's eighth time on the islands. In addition to offering philanthropic support for the TGR Foundation and Tavistock Foundation, funds will also go toward the Bahamas Youth Foundation. The event is part of the PGA Tour schedule, but it's an unofficial event.

Fans last saw Woods compete at the Masters. He withdrew from the tournament before the third round as he dealt with an injured right leg and plantar fasciitis. He had surgery on his ankle two weeks later, which addressed arthritis. All of those issues arose from a 2021 car accident.

After caddying for his son Charlie in the Notah Begay III Junior Golf Championship this weekend, Woods told the Associated Press he was in good shape.

"My ankle is fine," Woods said. "When they fused my ankle, I have absolutely zero issues whatsoever. The pain is completely gone. It's the other areas that have been compensated for."

At that point, Woods opted not to reveal plans for a return. Still, there were some indications he would be playing this month.

Woods has saved a spot for himself at the Hero World Challenge in the past. So when the initial release included a field only 19 players, eyebrows were raised about the final spot.

He also teased a potential comeback last month via social media, hitting a full wedge shot at The Hay, Pebble Beach’s short course.

All four rounds of the competition will air on GOLF Channel, while NBC is set to broadcast the the third and final rounds.