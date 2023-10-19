Thursday Night Football: Jaguars vs. Saints score, highlights, news, inactives and live tracker

The Jacksonville Jaguars took care of business in Week 6, coasting past the Indianapolis Colts to take control of the AFC South.

The Jaguars have a chance to add to their division lead on Thursday, too, when they travel to play the New Orleans Saints at the Caesars Superdome. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence will make the start, too, despite sustaining a knee injury late in their win over the Colts.

The Saints, meanwhile, are coming off a disappointing loss to the upstart Houston Texans in Week 6. New Orleans sits at 3-3, but hasn't been able to light up the scoreboard consistently with new quarterback Derek Carr in town.

Thursday's game could go a long way to determining whether the Saints can contend in a weak NFC South. No team in the division has looked elite so far this season, though the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been better than expected.

Follow along as Yahoo Sports provides the latest news, scores, injuries and highlights as the Jaguars take on the Saints on "Thursday Night Football" in Week 7.