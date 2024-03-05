Thunderstorms with hail and heavy rain headed to South: What to expect

NEW YORK — Severe thunderstorms are targeting the South this week, with states from Florida to Louisiana to Texas bracing for large hail, damaging winds, isolated tornadoes and flooding rain.

On Monday, the thunderstorms spanned from Wisconsin to Louisiana, bringing large hail and damaging winds.

Several inches of rain fell along the Gulf Coast Monday, causing flash flooding in New Orleans and other parts of southern Louisiana.

On Tuesday, more severe weather is possible in Louisiana and Arkansas.

But the bigger threat arrives Thursday, with large hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes in the forecast for Texas and Oklahoma, including major cities like Dallas.

On Friday, damaging winds, flash flooding and large hail are expected from Texas to Florida, including New Orleans and Mobile, Alabama.

