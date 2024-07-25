Three tree workers shot while clearing way for power company before suspect shot by cops during arrest

NEW YORK — A man shot three tree workers while they were clearing trees for a power company before being shot himself by police officers during his arrest, police said.

The incident began near Murphytown, North Carolina, located in the Green Mountain area of Yancey County, when local resident 36-year-old Lucas Wilson Murphy confronted contract workers clearing the right of way for the power company, according to a statement from the Yancey County Sheriff’s Office released on Wednesday.

“Mr. Murphy was armed during the confrontation with the tree service workers, and subsequently, three workers were shot,” authorities said in their statement. “All three victims sustained serious injuries and were transported to area hospitals where they are receiving medical treatment.”

Yancey County Deputies immediately responded to the scene and began to exchange gunfire with Murphy as they attempted to arrest him.

“During this exchange, an officer-involved shooting took place, resulting in Mr. Murphy sustaining an injury,” police said. “He was then immediately taken into custody. Murphy was transported to an area hospital, where he is being treated for his injury.”

Authorities did not release any possible motives in the case but the Yancey County Sheriff's Office and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation confirmed that they are conducting a thorough investigation into the incident.

“I want to start out by saying that my thoughts and prayers are with the Asplundh victims of today’s shooting for a speedy recovery. I am so proud of my incredible deputies and dispatchers! They did an awesome job responding and getting the situation under control quickly,” said Yancey County Sheriff Shane Hilliard in a post on social media following the shooting. “I want to extend my heartfelt gratitude to Heritage EMS, the out-of-county EMS departments, fire departments, rescue squad, and the other law enforcement agencies that sent personnel to assist.”

The conditions of the three workers are currently unknown and additional information will be released as it becomes available.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.