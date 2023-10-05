Three officers shot in Philadelphia while responding to 911 call about a domestic shooting

PHILADELPHIA — Three Philadelphia police officers were shot Wednesday night while responding to a 911 call about a shooting at a home, officials said.

Just after 7 p.m. ET, officers responded to a 911 call regarding a person shot in a home as part of a domestic dispute, Philadelphia Interim Police Commissioner John Stanford Jr. said at a news conference on Wednesday evening.

The incident started as an argument between a juvenile and his father, and Stanford Jr. said the uncle got involved. Both the youth and uncle retreated to a room, where the father shot the uncle, and the uncle and juvenile then called 911, the commissioner said.

When officers arrived at the home, Stanford Jr. said the father, who was at the front of the house at that point, began to fire on them.

According to officials, he hit two officers in the leg and one sergeant in the finger.

Officers returned fire, striking the suspect, the commissioner said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, Stanford Jr. said.

The officers and sergeant were taken to a hospital and remain in stable condition, according to the commissioner. The uncle was also taken to the hospital and is in critical condition.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.