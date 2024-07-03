Three firefighters injured battling Thompson wildfire in California, Cal Fire says

NEW YORK — Three firefighters sustained heat-related injuries while battling the Thompson Fire in Butte County, California, as red flag conditions persist in the area, according to Cal Fire.

The state on Tuesday secured federal assistance to support the response to the fire, Gov. Gavin Newsom said.

"We're working proactively to bring in additional funding to help ensure the availability of vital resources to suppress the fire burning in Butte County," he said in a statement.

About 13,000 people remain under evacuation order near Oroville, California, the Butte County Sheriff said.

The blaze has burned about 3,002 acres since it was ignited on Tuesday morning, fire officials said. It was zero percent contained, Cal Fire said.

Newsom said California had been approved for a Fire Management Assistance Grant, a federal program that can reimburse up to 75% of eligible firefighting costs.

About 510 fire personnel were battling the "well established" blaze on Tuesday night, Cal Fire said in a fact sheet.

"The fire has jumped the diversion pool of the Feather River and is making runs toward Olive Highway in the Kelly Ridge area," the agency said.

