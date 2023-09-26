‘This is not good for democracy;’ Artificial intelligence spotted in political ads ahead of election

DAYTON — Misinformation and disinformation are nothing new to politics, but new technology is blurring the lines between fact and fiction.

The 2024 election will be the first time we see artificial intelligence, or AI, used full force in politics. Experts are calling it a “political super-weapon,” and it’s already being used in the political arena well ahead of 2024.

“It looks potentially scary. Anybody can have access to this, to these applications,” said security studies professor Mark Grzegorzewski of Embry Riddle Aeronautical University.

Earlier this year, the Republican National Committee created the first known ad completely based on AI imagery. The anti-Biden ad shows a near-apocalyptic America if President Biden were re-elected. The ad features AI-generated scenes of explosions in Taiwan, thousands of immigrants flooding the border, and San Francisco on the brink of shutting down from crime and a fentanyl crisis.

Since then, the tech has flourished in the political arena with campaigns cloning not just imagery, but voices in political ads. AI creators are using AI text-to-voice generators that mimic the voices and mannerisms of the current president and former president.

When asked whether or not voters should be concerned about AI’s effect on the political arena, Grzegorzewski said that it depends.

“If you are already going to vote Democrat or going to vote Republican, and you see that if you’re on the Republican side, and generative AI is used to take down your Democrat opponent, you’re probably not gonna have any problems with it. Right?” Grzegorzewski said. “If you are in the middle ground, that 6 percent, you’re probably watching both sides engaged in this arms race where nobody’s winning, and you’re saying, ‘This is not good for democracy. This is eroding our trust in the political system, eroding trust in each other.’”

Voters are urged to be extra skeptical this election cycle.

“[Americans] often just take things that they see on social media at face value. They need to start digging deeper into things spending a little bit more time and actually fact check image the issues with reliable sources,” Grzegorzewski said.

According to Grzegorzewski, it can be fairly easy to spot AI if you’re looking for it. For example with AI video, skin complexion of an AI-generated person could be blotchy. Another example is awkward blinking.

Google and its platforms like YouTube are trying to get ahead of the advanced technology before the 2024 election is in full swing. The company announced in September that it will soon require political ads using AI to be paired with a prominent disclosure.

Grzegorzewski calls it a “good first step,” but warns, it may not be enough.

“What happens if a company violates this?” Grzegorzewski said. “There needs to be some sort of teeth to what they’re doing. If a company doesn’t include the statement on there, this was artificially created, there should be some sort of penalty, maybe a financial penalty, kicking them off the platform”

The Federal Election Commission is meeting now to determine if it has the power to regulate artificial intelligence in the political arena. We should know next month if the FEC will take any action.

