Thanksgiving forecast: Where the snow, rain is headed this holiday week

NEW YORK — Snow is headed to the Midwest and the West ahead of Thanksgiving, while rain will target the East Coast on Thanksgiving Day.

Here's your weather forecast for the holiday week:

Monday

Snow is headed to Minnesota, northern Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan on Monday, while rain is possible from Chicago to Detroit to Indianapolis.

In the West, lots of snow will accumulate in the California mountains. Parts of the southern Sierra Nevada mountain range below the snow line could see 4 to 8 inches of rain through Monday night.

Throughout the South, temperatures will be above average -- in the 70s or 80s -- on Monday.

Tuesday

Rain is headed to the Northeast on Tuesday, potentially causing flight delays during this busy travel week.

In the West, snow will continue in the Sierra Nevadas and will target the Rockies.

Rain showers are possible from Los Angeles to the San Francisco Bay area.

Wednesday

The Midwest, including Chicago, will see a mix of rain and snow on Wednesday.

In the West, snow totals will reach 3 to 5 feet for parts of the southern Sierra Nevadas in California. Up to 7 feet of snow is possible at the highest elevations.

The Rocky Mountains in Colorado are forecast to get 1 to 3 feet of snow. Wind gusts may reach 35 to 50 mph.

Temperatures on Wednesday will return to potentially record-breaking highs for Houston and Austin, Texas, with highs in the mid-80s.

Thanksgiving

A storm is expected to bring rain to most of the East Coast on Thanksgiving.

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City will be rainy and chilly, with temperatures in the 40s.

Snow is possible in upstate New York, Vermont, New Hampshire and northern Maine.

Temperatures will be average or below average for most of the country on Thanksgiving. But temperatures will be above average for Phoenix; New Orleans; Jacksonville, Florida; and Raleigh, North Carolina.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.